Apple launches ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ in India for personalised online buying experience

Apple has rolled out its Shop with a Specialist over Video service in India, offering customers a secure and personalised way to shop for Apple products through one-on-one virtual sessions. India becomes the second country globally to receive this service.

The new feature allows customers to connect with an Apple Specialist via a one-way video call, where the team member appears on screen while the customer remains on audio. Users can explore the full Apple product lineup, including the latest iPhone 16 series, and receive personalised assistance on trade-ins, financing, and product comparisons — all from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

“India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. “Whether someone lives in a metro city or a smaller town, we’re committed to making it easier than ever for them to access the incredible products, services, and support Apple is known for. Our team members are excited to connect with even more customers in India and provide them with exceptional service as they learn what Apple products suit their needs.”

Available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. IST, the service can be accessed via apple.com/in/store and is currently offered in English. Customers using both iOS and non-iOS devices can take advantage of the feature.

Advertisement

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are central to this new shopping experience. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, these models introduce Apple Intelligence capabilities, enhanced pro camera features, a titanium design, thinner borders, and improved battery life. Customers can speak with a Specialist to better understand the features and make informed decisions before purchasing.

With the addition of video consultations, Apple continues to evolve its hybrid retail strategy. Customers in India can now choose between in-store visits, online shopping, the Apple Store app, and now real-time assistance through video. Whether buying a device, learning about payment options, or comparing products, the service is designed to simplify decision-making for Apple buyers.