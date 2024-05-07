Apple ‘Let Loose’ event: How to watch it live; new iPads, Apple Pencil Pro & more expected

Apple will host its much-awaited ‘Let Loose’ event today globally at 7.30 pm IST. At the launch event today, the company is expected to launch new iPad Pro models with OLED displays, new iPad Air models, new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple ‘Let Loose’ event: How to watch it live

The Apple event will be livestreamed online on Apple’s official global website today at 7.30 pm IST. You can also tap on the link embedded below to watch the event live.

Apple ‘Let Loose’ event: What to expect

Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro is likely to be launched in two size options: 12.9-inch and 11-inch. These models are expected to come with OLED displays to offer improved brightness and significant boosts in contrast, including much darker black levels. The bigger model is expected to shrink by 20 per cent while the smaller one might shrink by 15 per cent.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might surprise everyone and introduce the first iPad Pro model with the M4 chip. There is also a chance that the new iPad Pro models are powered by an M3 chip. Either way, the upcoming models are expected to introduce an improved chipset in the new tabs.

The prices of the upcoming iPad Pro models are likely to increase this year. This is because of the new chipset, new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Reports suggest that the models might witness a bump of $100 (approx Rs 8,000) globally.

Apple iPad Air

Apple is likely to launch iPad Air in two size options: 12.9-inch and 10.9-inch. They are likely to be powered by M2 chipset. Apple is also expected to launch the upcoming iPad Air in new colour variants. Notably, it will not get the new Magic Keyboard, unlike the Pro models and support for Apple Pencil is still unknown.

Apple Magic Keyboard

The rumoured Apple Magic Keyboard is expected to come with a unique design and an aluminium base so that it looks more true to its form when used in iPad Pro models. It is also expected that the upcoming iPad Pro model will feature a larger trackpad as compared to the current one in the MacBook Air and iPad Pro models

Apple Pencil Pro

As per a recent report by GSMArena, Apple is set to launch Apple Pencil Pro at the event today. The rumoured third-gen Apple Pencil is expected to look like its predecessor except for the tip which might come with a glossy texture. For the first time ever, it is expected to come with haptic touch functionality. It is rumoured that a “squeeze” option in Apple Pencil 3 is likely to open a few apps. It might also come with interchangeable magnetic tips.

