Apple may finally let you customise your iPhone home screen icons with iOS 18

Apple's forthcoming operating software, iOS 18, is anticipated to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new update will allow iPhone users to manage their home screen icons and layout.

This revelation was made in Gurman's weekly newsletter, Power On. The specific details of the update, however, were not disclosed. A separate report by MacRumors suggests that iOS 18 will offer users greater control over the overall look of the iPhone home screen, including the ability to freely arrange icons and create blank spaces, rows, and columns between app icons.

The iOS 18 update is expected to be released to the public in September, alongside the rumored iPhone 16 series. The new operating system is said to be compatible with all devices that support iOS 17, including older models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

The iOS 18 update is also reported to feature advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard for messaging, and several UI components borrowed from visionOS. Apple is reportedly in discussions with companies like Google and OpenAI to incorporate generative AI in iOS 18.

Partnership with Google, OpenAI for iOS 18

Apple is reportedly in talks with brands like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic about adding advanced AI to its next iPhone software. The company is expected to use Google's Gemini to run a chatbot, while Apple’s own AI may take care of other tasks. It’s not clear yet if Apple will work only with Google or with several partners.

Apple might also let developers add their own AI systems to the iPhone. This could bring in more money, address privacy concerns, save on the cost of running AI in the cloud, and make it faster to add AI features.

At the WWDC 2024 event, where iOS 18 will be announced, Apple’s approach to AI will be a big topic. The big changes to iOS come at a time of legal troubles for Apple. Apple was recently accused by the US Justice Department of unfair business practices.