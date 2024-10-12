Apple October event: New Mac and iPad models, M4 chips expected; all you need to know

After a September filled with the new iPhone 16 lineup, updated Apple Watches, and the fourth generation of AirPods, Apple appears ready to unveil a fresh wave of devices this October. The tech giant is rumoured to be planning updates to its Mac and iPad lines, including new chips, possible design changes, and a few unexpected additions. With details still under wraps, Apple might announce these products through a traditional event or a series of early morning press releases.

MacBook Pro Upgrades Expected

Following last year’s October updates, where Apple introduced new chip options for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, this year could bring another chip bump, likely to the M4 generation. Recent leaks hint at a new 14-inch MacBook Pro variant in a sleek space black finish, equipped with a base M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and an extra Thunderbolt port—features that would address common user requests.

A New Look for the Mac Mini

The Mac Mini may see its first major redesign in over a decade, with rumours suggesting a smaller, streamlined version without USB-A ports. The upcoming model, expected to feature M4 and M4 Pro chips, could be about the size of an Apple TV box, bringing a fresh look to Apple’s compact desktop lineup. However, fewer ports might limit connectivity options, especially for creatives who often require multiple peripherals.

The iMac and Its Accessories Join the USB-C Club

After staying relatively unchanged since 2021, Apple’s colourful iMac might get an M4 chip upgrade, along with new versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard. These accessories are expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C ports, aligning with Apple’s recent transition to USB-C across its product range, including the latest iPhones.

The iPad Mini’s Long-Awaited Refresh

Apple’s smallest tablet, the iPad Mini, has not seen an update since 2021, when it was outfitted with the A15 Bionic chip. The new model is expected to receive a significant performance boost, possibly with an M-series processor, though it remains unclear if it will get the latest M4 or an earlier chip like the M2. Apple fans are also anticipating a redesign for the entry-level 10.9-inch iPad, with a possible release either this month or in early 2025.

What Else Could Be Announced?

While most rumours focus on Apple’s standard M4 chip upgrades, it’s uncertain whether higher-performance M4 Max or M4 Ultra chips will be included in refreshed Mac Studio or Mac Pro models. These high-powered machines, popular with professional creators, currently run on M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips and are likely due for an upgrade. However, Apple may choose to spread out its chip announcements across multiple events, a tactic the company has used before.