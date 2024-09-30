Apple production halted after massive fire breaks out at Tata Electronics Tamil Nadu factory

Production at Tata Electronics factory has been suspended after a fire broke out at the Tamil Nadu factory, reported Reuters. Indian authorities are set to launch a forensic investigation to find out the cause of the massive fire. Notably, the facility manufactured Apple components.

M. Velu, a district fire officer, told Reuters, “We have stationed fire engines at the plant as there are chances of a follow-up fire incident or smoke coming off when the sheds that had fallen during the accident are removed.” He added, “We have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire.”

Neither Apple nor Tata Electronics have responded to Reuters’ queries regarding the incident. A fire official revealed that the fire at the plant in the city of Hosur began in an area used to store chemicals. Notably, the fire resulted in, leaving 10 people with minor injuries and halting production.

District administrative official K.M. Sarayu later revealed that the fire, started on September 28, was “completely put out”. Notably, this incident injured 2 workers who were hospitalised right after the event and were likely to get discharge in a day. More than 1,500 workers were present at the factory when this fire broke.

Sarayu stated, “We can now go in to investigate," and revealed that a forensic team from state capital Chennai has been dispatched. Rescue teams continued clearing debris on Monday, while officials faced challenges conducting inspections due to the severe damage.

The Tamil Nadu plant produces essential back panels and other components for iPhones. Another building in the same complex is set to begin iPhone assembly by the end of the year, but its current status remains uncertain.

Tata Electronics issued a statement, “There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders.”