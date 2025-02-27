Apple pulls iOS 18.4 beta for some devices due to critical bug; see details

Apple has temporarily pulled the iOS 18.4 beta update for certain iPhone and iPad models after users reported serious issues, including a boot loop problem that rendered some devices unusable. The company had initially rolled out the first iOS 18.4 beta to developers last week, but it has now been removed from availability for select devices.

According to various reports, the beta update is no longer available for installation on the following devices:

• iPhone 12 mini

• iPhone 12

• iPhone 12 Pro

• iPhone 12 Pro Max

• Certain iPad Air and entry-level iPad models

Additionally, Apple has also removed the first watchOS 11.4 beta for the Apple Watch Series 6, although details about specific issues with the smartwatch remain unclear.

The boot loop issue appears to be the primary reason for Apple’s decision to withdraw the beta update for some devices. A boot loop occurs when a device continuously restarts without successfully loading the home screen, making it impossible to use.

While this issue seems to be most prevalent on iPhone 12 models, Apple has also identified other problems affecting select cellular iPad Air models, though these appear to be unrelated to the boot loop bug.

Apple has not provided a specific timeline for when it will make the iOS 18.4 beta available again for the affected devices. However, given the severity of the issue, it is expected that the company will release a patched version soon.

This situation underscores the importance of backing up devices before installing beta software, as pre-release versions can sometimes introduce critical bugs that may impact device functionality.

Developers and beta testers using affected devices will have to wait for Apple to address these issues before attempting to install the update again. Meanwhile, users on supported devices can continue testing iOS 18.4 beta without interruption.