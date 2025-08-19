Apple releases iOS 26 Beta 7: Here are the big updates and how to install it on your iPhone

Apple has released the latest beta versions of iOS 26, with Developer Beta 7 and Public Beta 4 now available for download. The updates arrive a week after the previous beta rollout and introduce subtle refinements rather than major new features.

One of the most notable changes is the reported return of blood oxygen monitoring for Apple Watch users in the United States. The feature had been disabled last year due to a patent dispute with health technology company Masimo, which restricted SpO2 readings on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the country. According to reports, Apple has reworked the system to calculate data on the paired iPhone, with results viewable in the Health app.

Another addition is a new toggle for Adaptive Power Notifications in the battery settings. Adaptive Power mode, introduced with iOS 26, helps extend battery life by making performance adjustments such as reducing display brightness, slowing down certain processes, or enabling Low Power Mode when the battery reaches 20 percent. With the new setting, users can choose whether to be notified each time the mode is activated.

The Messages app has also gained a Drafts filter in the “Filter by” menu. This feature allows users to view conversations with unsent messages more easily.

Alongside these changes, minor interface tweaks have also been spotted across the system. The update carries build number 23A5326a.

The iOS 26 beta is available for a wide range of iPhones, from the iPhone 11 series up to the latest iPhone 16 models. However, Apple Intelligence features will remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 lineup.

How to install iOS 26 Public Beta

Users can try out the new features by enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Programme. To install the beta version:

Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme website. On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta. Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear. Agree to the terms and conditions and start the download.

Once the download completes, the installation begins automatically. Apple advises backing up your device before installing any beta software.

The stable version of iOS 26 is expected to roll out later this year as a free over-the-air (OTA) update for compatible devices.