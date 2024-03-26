Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 with fix for USB hub bug and security fixes

Apple has rolled out macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update following the launch of the macOS Sonoma operating system last September. This latest iteration, macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, debuts just three weeks after its predecessor, macOS Sonoma 14.4.

Available as a free download for all compatible Macs, users can access the update via the Software Update section within System Settings. Additionally, for those still running macOS Ventura, Apple has also released macOS 13.6.6.

Addressing several key issues reported by users, Apple's release notes detail the fixes included in macOS Sonoma 14.4.1. The update resolves problems such as USB hubs connected to external displays not being recognised and unexpected app closures for those running Java. Moreover, it tackles concerns with Audio Unit plug-ins for professional music applications failing to open.

These issues have been persistent sources of frustration for Mac users since the launch of macOS 14.4. Oracle had previously cautioned users about the Java-related issue, advising Apple silicon Mac users reliant on Java to postpone updating to macOS 14.4 if feasible. Numerous reports had also surfaced regarding problems with hubs and monitors following the installation of 14.4.

The latest update aims to alleviate these concerns by providing bug fixes, including recognition issues with USB hubs connected to external displays, difficulties with opening or validating copy-protected Audio Unit plug-ins, and unexpected app closures for Java-enabled applications.