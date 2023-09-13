Apple releasing iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 on September 18; is your device eligible for latest update?

Apple enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, which are scheduled to become available for public download on September 18th. The announcement was made by Apple during its highly anticipated iPhone 15 launch event on Tuesday, following the initial unveiling of the operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5th.

The latest iOS update promises a slew of exciting features for iPhone users. Among these, Live Voicemail, StandBy mode, and a new Journal app are set to enhance the overall user experience. Notably, Live Voicemail will provide users with live transcriptions as voicemails are being recorded, while StandBy mode transforms your iPhone into a bedside clock when placed on its side.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launched in India: Check price, offers

iPad users will also see significant improvements with the release of iPadOS 17. This update will introduce new ways to interact with widgets and personalise the lock screen, further enhancing the usability of these versatile devices. iPadOS 17 is compatible with a range of iPad models, including the sixth-generation iPad, fifth-generation iPad mini, third-generation iPad Air, and second-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch models or later.

The iOS 17 update also brings a host of new features and improvements. Users can now create customisable stickers, set up Contact Posters, and benefit from enhanced autocorrect and voice transcription capabilities. Additionally, Siri can be activated without the need to say "hey" before a command. NameDrop, a feature that allows easy sharing of contact information over AirDrop by bringing two iPhone devices together, is another notable addition.

For some users, the wait for iOS 17 has been shorter, as members of Apple's developer program had early access immediately after the WWDC keynote. A public beta was also launched on July 12th to provide users with an early taste of the update. However, it's essential to know that iOS 17 is only compatible with iPhones equipped with the A12 Bionic chip or newer. This means that the iPhone XR and XS will be the oldest models eligible for the update.

iOS 17 Compatible Devices

- iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 mini

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 mini

- iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 11

- iPhone 11 Pro

- iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone XS

- iPhone XS Max

- iPhone XR

- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iPadOS 17 Compatible Devices

- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)

- iPad Pro 10.5-inch

- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

- iPad (6th generation and later)

- iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it