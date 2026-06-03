Apple reportedly agrees to submit India financials to CCI in antitrust case

Apple has reportedly agreed to submit the financial details of its India business to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), a move that could accelerate a long-running antitrust case against the iPhone maker and pave the way for a potential penalty decision.

According to a Reuters report, a confidential CCI order showed that Apple last month agreed to provide its India-specific financial information.

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The development marks a significant step in one of Apple's biggest regulatory challenges in India, a market where the company has rapidly expanded both iPhone sales and manufacturing operations.

At a hearing on May 21, Apple's lawyer requested a "final extension" until June 25 to file its "India-specific financial information", Reuters reported, citing the CCI order. The order noted that "the commission considered the request and granted" it.

The case stems from a CCI investigation that concluded in 2024. The watchdog found that Apple had abused its dominant position in the market for apps on iPhones.

Apple has denied any wrongdoing and has said it will challenge the findings.

The company had previously resisted providing financial information, arguing that the case should be paused while it separately challenges India's revised antitrust penalty framework. Apple has argued that the law allows regulators to calculate fines based on global revenue rather than revenue generated in India.

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According to the report, Apple said the CCI had sought global financial details, which could expose the company to a penalty of as much as $38 billion.

The competition regulator has repeatedly rejected that argument, maintaining that it initially required only Apple's India financials. The CCI has also accused Apple of attempting to delay proceedings through parallel legal challenges. Last month, a judge reportedly directed Apple to "cooperate" with the investigation.

The case was first filed in 2021 by a coalition that included a non-profit group, Match Group, the owner of Tinder, and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), which represents Indian startups.

The complainants raised concerns over Apple's App Store policies, particularly its in-app payment system.

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According to the investigation findings cited by Reuters, Apple's App Store was "an unavoidable trading partner" for app developers and did not allow them to use third-party payment services for in-app purchases.

During the May 21 hearing, ADIF urged the regulator not to allow further delays in the proceedings, according to the report.

Apple has also been asked to submit any objections to the investigation report.