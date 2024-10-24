Apple rolls out iOS 18.2 developer beta: New AI features and ChatGPT integration

The first developer beta of iOS 18.2 is now available, bringing with it a fresh batch of Apple Intelligence features for developers to test. This update includes some highly anticipated tools, such as the image generation features Genmoji and Image Playground, along with deeper integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Apple’s Writing Tools.

For iPhone 16 users, the update also adds Visual Intelligence, a new feature accessible via the Camera Control that helps users gather more information about what they see through the camera. The update expands the availability of Apple Intelligence beyond the U.S., rolling out support to English-speaking regions like the UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

New AI-Powered Features in iOS 18.2

iOS 18.2 builds on the foundation laid by iOS 18.1, which will officially launch next week with initial Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, Siri improvements, and Photos Clean Up. With iOS 18.2, Apple introduces new creative tools including Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration into both Siri and Writing Tools. These features will allow users to generate custom images and emojis, while also enjoying enhanced document creation tools with AI support.

Image Playground lets users create personalised images based on text prompts, and the Genmoji tool gives users the ability to design their own emojis directly from the keyboard. Image Wand, another addition, uses the Apple Pencil to transform rough sketches into fully rendered images.

Enhanced Writing Tools and Siri with ChatGPT

The update brings major improvements to Writing Tools, including a new “Describe your change” text field, allowing users to tailor the AI’s writing suggestions to specific needs—whether it’s making a document sound more formal or enthusiastic. With ChatGPT integration, users can now access the Compose with ChatGPT interface, adding a new layer of AI-powered assistance to content creation.

Siri also benefits from the ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2. When Siri encounters a request beyond its capabilities—like creating a detailed itinerary—it can now hand over the task to ChatGPT and present the results directly to the user. This integration aims to make Siri smarter, but users must manually allow access to ChatGPT for privacy reasons.

Expanded Availability and Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16 Users

While iOS 18.1 only supports U.S. English, iOS 18.2 opens up Apple Intelligence to more locales, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. However, these features remain unavailable in China and the EU due to regulatory restrictions.

Exclusive to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, Visual Intelligence is a new feature that allows users to hold down the Camera Control on the lock screen, snap a photo, and instantly learn more about their surroundings.

What’s Next?

Developers can access these features through the betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 starting today. Apple has yet to confirm an exact public release date for iOS 18.2, but it is expected by the end of the year. Apple also hinted that additional Apple Intelligence features including personal context awareness for Siri and AI-powered priority notifications will roll out in early 2025.