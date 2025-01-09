Apple rolls out iOS 18.3 public beta 2 with calculator enhancements and bug fixes

Apple has officially released iOS 18.3 public beta 2, offering users a glimpse into the forthcoming update. This latest version introduces subtle improvements to user experience, with a key update to the Calculator app and various bug fixes.

What’s New in iOS 18.3 Public Beta 2

After launching the first public beta of iOS 18.3 in mid-December, Apple paused updates for the holiday season. Now back in full swing, the tech giant is ramping up its beta testing, starting with this latest iteration.

One of the most notable updates is the return of a beloved feature in the Calculator app. Previously removed in iOS 18, the ability to repeat calculations by pressing the equals button has been restored in beta 2. This enhancement allows users to perform sequential calculations effortlessly, addressing feedback from early adopters.

Additionally, beta 2 builds on the initial foundation for integrating compatible robot vacuums into the Home app, a feature introduced in the earlier beta.

Beyond these functional updates, the latest beta also includes essential bug fixes and performance optimisations, ensuring a smoother experience.

How to Install the iOS 18.3 Public Beta

For existing public beta users, the update can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Software Update on their iPhone. New users interested in testing the beta must first enrol in Apple’s free Beta Software Program. Once enrolled, the software update will become available in the Settings app.

iOS 18.3 has been relatively light on new features compared to its feature-packed predecessors, iOS 18.1 and 18.2. Apple appears to be focusing on refining the user experience ahead of the anticipated iOS 18.4 release in April, which is expected to introduce more significant features.