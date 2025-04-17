Business Today
Apple rolls out iOS 18.4.1 update with fixes for CarPlay and security enhancements

Apple users facing CarPlay issues can now breathe easy, the latest iOS update fixes the glitch and brings important security enhancements.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025 11:00 AM IST
Apple iPhone

Apple has released iOS 18.4.1, a minor yet important update aimed at ironing out bugs introduced in the previous version and improving overall device stability. The update is now available for all compatible iPhone users.

The main highlight of iOS 18.4.1 is a fix for a rare issue affecting wireless CarPlay connectivity in certain vehicles, a glitch that had frustrated some users since the rollout of iOS 18.4 in late March.

According to Apple’s official release notes, the update delivers “important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles.” While it doesn’t introduce any new features, it’s designed to improve performance and reliability.

For users who chose to skip iOS 18.4 pending a more stable release, iOS 18.4.1 now provides a safer entry point to a range of features introduced earlier, including new Control Center enhancements, updates to the Photos app, and a smart recipe feature.

The update is now rolling out globally and can be downloaded via the Settings > General > Software Update section on iPhones.

Though small in scale, iOS 18.4.1 underscores Apple’s continued focus on quick bug resolution and maintaining user experience across its ecosystem, especially for core functionalities like CarPlay.

Published on: Apr 17, 2025 11:00 AM IST
