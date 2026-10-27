Apple rolls out iOS 27.2 update: Smarter Siri AI, new Messages features and more

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iOS 27.2 brings new Siri AI and Messages features

The biggest change is Siri AI’s ability to retain useful context from earlier conversations. For instance, you can ask about a restaurant Siri recommended previously instead of repeating the original request. The assistant can also use information from Safari history and Reading List to provide more relevant responses.

Apple introduced an Excluded Apps setting that lets you choose which apps Siri, Search and Suggestions can access. You can also select and copy only a specific portion of a Siri response. Siri AI now supports French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish, but remains unavailable in the European Union and mainland China. These AI features require an iPhone 16 model or later or an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

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Messages also gets contextual suggestions, such as creating a Calendar invitation from a dinner plan discussed in a conversation.

Photos, Podcasts, Games and FaceTime get updates

The Photos app now lets participants edit captions and comments in Shared Albums, avoid duplicate photo uploads and receive reminders before albums expire. Support for SynthID watermarking also helps identify images generated or modified using generative tools in Photos and Image Playground.

In Podcasts, the Home tab separates New Episodes from Continue Playing. The Games app adds context to friend suggestions and displays recently played games on friends’ player pages. Meanwhile, Simple Profiles in Apple TV lets household members receive personalised recommendations.

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FaceTime now supports adding a third-party sign language interpreter or live captioner to a call. Apple says some features may not be available on every iPhone or in every region. You can check for the update in Settings > General> Software Update.