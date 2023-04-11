scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple Saket store to open in New Delhi on April 20

Feedback

Apple Saket store to open in New Delhi on April 20

Apple has announced that it will open its second retail store in India in Delhi on April 20

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple Saket will open in India on April 20 Apple Saket will open in India on April 20

After announcing Apple BKC, Apple has confirmed that it will launch its second retail store in India in Delhi. Apple Saket will open in Delhi on April 20 at 10 am IST. Apple BKC is confirmed to open in Mumbai on April 18 at 11 am IST.

The official Apple Saket website reads, “Hello New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors to our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colourful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket.”

Apple Saket to open in India on April 20

As per the official statement, “The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital.”

Starting April 20, Delhites will be able to shop for Apple products directly from the official store along. The customers will also get support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses. 

Mumbai Rising: Apple announces "Today at Apple"

To celebrate the opening of the first retail store launch in India, Apple has announced a special 'Today at Apple' series — “Mumbai Rising" for visitors, local artists and creatives. Participants will be able to enjoy hands-on activities with Apple products and services. Interested consumers can visit the Apple website to register.

Also Watch: AI artist shows how Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani and more rich people will look like if they were poor

Also Read: The wait is over! Apple's first store to open in Mumbai on April 18

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 11, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement