Apple Saket store to open in New Delhi on April 20

After announcing Apple BKC, Apple has confirmed that it will launch its second retail store in India in Delhi. Apple Saket will open in Delhi on April 20 at 10 am IST. Apple BKC is confirmed to open in Mumbai on April 18 at 11 am IST.

The official Apple Saket website reads, “Hello New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors to our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colourful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket.”

Apple Saket to open in India on April 20

As per the official statement, “The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital.”

Starting April 20, Delhites will be able to shop for Apple products directly from the official store along. The customers will also get support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.

Mumbai Rising: Apple announces "Today at Apple"

To celebrate the opening of the first retail store launch in India, Apple has announced a special 'Today at Apple' series — “Mumbai Rising" for visitors, local artists and creatives. Participants will be able to enjoy hands-on activities with Apple products and services. Interested consumers can visit the Apple website to register.

