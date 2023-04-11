The wait is over! Apple's first store to open in Mumbai on April 18

Apple’s Retail Store in India will open doors for consumers on April 18, the Cupertino technology giant has confirmed today. Apple CEO Tim Cook is speculated to visit India for the launch of the company’s first retail store in the country. Last Wednesday, Apple unveiled the facade of its first retail store in India, scheduled to come up in Mumbai at Jio World Drive. The second store in Saket, Delhi will open on April 20. The store is said to be inspired by kaali-peeli taxi art unique to the city, which is set to be launched later this month at the Jio World Drive Mall.

All these years, users have been buying their Apple hardware from ‘Apple Premium Resellers’, third-party stores such as iWorld, Future Retail, and Invent and these had to acquire a license from Apple to sell devices. But the company-owned Apple Retail store is not just a retail shop but is more about the premium experience that Apple loyalists swear by.

“The Apple flagship stores are a key cornerstone of Apple’s market outreach strategy. They focus on imparting unique customer experiences in the form of distinctive ‘town square’ for consumers seeking aspirational lifestyles. While doing so, they provide consumers with an opportunity to touch, feel, explore and experience the devices. Beyond products, these stores act as a customer service touchpoint, and a community centre for consumers with specially curated “Today at Apple" sessions to explore, learn and unwind,” said Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Also read: Why Apple's entry into the Indian retail space has dealers worried

‘Today at Apple’ are free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their devices. Hosted at Apple stores all over the world, the educational and inspirational sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs.

“We believe that branded stores will further strengthen the overall experience of being in an Apple ecosystem. Apple will be able to control the end-to-end user experience and this will further take its brand image to one level up. We have seen many stories around the world of consumers sharing positive purchase experiences from Apple-branded stores and India will be no different,” says Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint.

Apple retail will help Apple strengthen its position further in the country. “India has become a focused market for Apple. Apple had a mere 1% market share in 2019 and may cross a 5% share in 2023. Additionally, we are witnessing increasing exports from Apple,” adds Singh.

In 2021, Apple also rolled out its online store.

Over the last few years, the adoption of Apple hardware, including iPhones and Macs has witnessed a gradual rise resulting in India becoming a key strategic market for Apple. Even for the launch of its latest hardware, such as the iPhone, earlier India used to get it weeks later after the global launch. But over the last few years, India has made it to the first phase launch, just like the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Dubai.

