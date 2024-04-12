Apple set to integrate AI capabilities in upcoming M4 Mac models: Report

Apple is reportedly on the cusp of revolutionising its Mac lineup with the imminent production of M4 computer processors, equipped with cutting-edge AI processing capabilities. According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, the tech giant plans to equip every Mac model with this advanced technology.

The reported rollout is slated for late this year and early next year, encompassing a range of updated devices. These include new iterations of iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, along with Mac minis.

As the PC industry grapples with a post-pandemic slump following a surge in demand for remote work and learning solutions, the introduction of these powerful chips heralds a potential revival. Key players such as Intel, Qualcomm, and Nvidia are also gearing up to launch chips tailored for AI tasks, aiming to cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Apple's strategy focuses on leveraging the AI processing prowess of the M4 chips, seamlessly integrated with the forthcoming macOS update. While the company has yet to comment on the reports, anticipation is mounting ahead of its annual developers conference in June.

In the backdrop of declining Mac sales, which witnessed a 27% dip in Apple's recent fiscal year, the introduction of the M4 chips marks a strategic move to reignite interest in the Mac ecosystem. The unveiling of the M3 chips and accompanying MacBook Pro and iMac models last October laid the groundwork for this upcoming technological leap.