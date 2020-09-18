Apple set to launch online store in India on September 23

US tech giant Apple will launch its online store in India on September 23, CEO Tim Cook informed on Twitter on Friday. "We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!" Cook said in a tweet.



"We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People.

The iPhone maker assured that customers can get advice, receive guidance, learn about new Apple products both in English and Hindi.

"Apple Specialists will be available to help with anything from custom-configuring Mac to setting up new devices," the company said in a press release.

The Cupertino-headquartered has claimed that students buying Mac or iPad will get special pricing, adding that they will receive discounts on accessories and Apple care+.

Moreover, during the festive season, Apple is offering signature gift wrap and personalised engraving on selected products.

"Engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil," Apple added in the press release.

