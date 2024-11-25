Apple to bring more powerful AI-powered Siri to rival ChatGPT and Google Gemini: Report

Apple is planning a big upgrade to Siri, aiming to enhance its intelligence and conversational abilities. However, these changes won't be available until 2026. According to a report by Bloomberg, the overhaul, internally known as “LLM Siri,” will use Apple's advanced AI models to compete with technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. This marks a major shift for Siri, which has often been criticised for lagging behind other voice assistants and generative AI systems.

Since launching its AI platform in June, Apple has introduced minor improvements to Siri. These include a glowing interface, the option to type commands instead of speaking, better understanding of Apple products, improved handling of pauses in speech, and expanded control over third-party apps through a feature called App Intents. Siri can also use more on-screen context to improve its responses. While these updates make the assistant slightly more user-friendly, they don't address its outdated AI infrastructure compared to newer models.

To address this gap, Apple plans to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Siri starting this December. This move highlights the assistant's current limitations but is considered a temporary solution while Apple develops its own generative AI tools.

Apple is actively testing its next-generation Siri, which will use in-house large language models. This new system aims to make Siri more responsive, conversational, and capable of handling complex queries. However, the upgraded version isn't expected until spring 2026. It could be revealed earlier, possibly at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference, but a full release will take longer.

Apple is staggering its rollout of new features instead of bundling them into annual updates. Some upgrades are expected this spring with the release of iOS 18.4, but many features originally planned for iOS 19 have been delayed to 2026, coinciding with the launch of the revamped Siri.

The delay reflects Apple’s cautious approach to introducing major changes, but it also means users will have to wait longer for a smarter Siri. While the upcoming updates promise to bring Apple’s voice assistant closer to its competitors, the true transformation won’t arrive for another two years. In the meantime, incremental improvements and ChatGPT integration will offer only temporary usage.