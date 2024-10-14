Apple to compete for your smart home with new devices and 'homeOS'

Apple is making a big move into the smart home market, aiming to put its devices in every corner of your house. Even though it didn't start strong in this area, Apple is now focusing on a new plan that uses AI, new types of displays, and a fresh operating system to compete with Google and Amazon, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple's new plan has three main parts—artificial intelligence, smart displays, and software. First, it is introducing "Apple Intelligence," an AI platform to make home automation better and give users more control over their apps, media, and devices. This AI will help users create smooth automations, making their smart homes more personalized.

The second part of Apple's plan is about smart displays. The company is working on a new smart display that will be like an affordable iPad, which people can use for streaming Apple TV Plus, making FaceTime calls, and browsing the web. Apple is also developing a more advanced product—a $1,000 tabletop robot with a swiveling arm and smart display. This robot will use AI to understand what is happening around it, making it useful for home security and video calls.

The core of this new plan is "homeOS," a new operating system based on Apple’s tvOS. This software will connect all Apple home devices and will also work with other products using the Matter standard, which means Apple's devices can work alongside Amazon and Google products.

Apple’s push into the smart home market is an attempt to improve on its earlier, less successful efforts. Products like the HomePod speaker and Apple TV have their fans, but they haven't made Apple a leader in this space. By focusing on new hardware and software for home use, and using AI that learns from users, Apple hopes to finally become a major player in the smart home industry.

With competitors like Amazon and Google facing challenges in the smart home market, Apple sees a chance to succeed. If everything works out—from affordable smart displays to an advanced robotic assistant—Apple could be the company that finally makes smart homes popular for everyone.