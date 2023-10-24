Apple to hold special event on October 30 dubbed 'Scary Fast'; new Macs incoming?

Apple has announced that it will host a special event called "Scary Fast" on the 30th of October. There have been speculations in the media and among various analysts regarding the potential unveiling of new Mac devices equipped with the snappier M3 chip.

In an unusual departure from its customary morning events, the company has scheduled the event for 5 pm Pacific Time (5.30 am IST).

Back in June, Apple introduced a larger MacBook Air featuring the latest M2 chip, priced at Rs 1,34,900. This move followed an earlier upgrade to the 13-inch MacBook Air with the same processor.

The announcement will be taking place before Apple’s scheduled earnings call on November 2.

Apple’s AI Push

While we can expect some fun announcements by Apple soon, the iPhone maker is also poised to join the expanding league of tech companies integrating generative AI technology into their offerings. As per the latest report from Bloomberg, the company is actively engaged in the development of various generative AI features destined for iPhones, Macs, and a range of services.

The report underscores Apple's prolonged involvement in generative AI, referred to as Apple GPT, a substantial language model (LLM). This initiative is under the direction of three senior vice presidents: John Giannandrea, Craig Federighi, and Eddy Cue.

In its initial phase, the company is focusing on enhancing Siri with generative AI capabilities, with a projected launch as early as next year. Furthermore, the forthcoming iteration of the iPhone operating system, iOS 18, is anticipated to incorporate numerous generative AI functionalities. Apple is also actively exploring opportunities to infuse AI into its Xcode developer's application.