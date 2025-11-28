Apple to open first store in Noida on December 11 inside DLF Mall of India

Apple on Friday confirmed that it will open its first retail store in Noida on December 11, expanding its presence with a fifth official store in India. The new outlet, Apple Noida, will be housed within DLF Mall of India and will offer customers a dedicated space to explore devices, seek expert help, and interact with the brand’s growing ecosystem.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The store’s barricade was revealed earlier in the day, featuring a vibrant design inspired by peacock feathers. Apple said the artwork reflects India’s pride and creativity, echoing the visual themes used for Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. According to the company, Noida represents design, ambition, and innovation, and the new store will be a destination where people can discover, create, and grow with Apple’s technology.

Apple Noida will showcase the company’s newest hardware, including the iPhone 17 lineup and M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14”. “Customers will also have access to Apple Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business teams for personalised assistance,” the company said. The store will host Today at Apple sessions, offering free daily workshops on photography, art, music, and coding led by Apple Creatives.

Advertisement

The broader retail experience will be supported by Apple Store Online, Shop with a Specialist Over Video, and the Apple Store app, providing customers with more flexible ways to connect with Apple and receive guidance.

Ahead of launch day, Apple has released exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, curated an Apple Music playlist inspired by the city, and published more details about the store on its website.

Apple’s formal retail journey in India began in April 2023 with the openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. In their first year, the two stores reportedly generated nearly Rs 800 crore in combined revenue, placing them among the company’s strongest performers globally. Despite being smaller in size, the Saket outlet is said to account for nearly 60 percent of those sales.

Advertisement

Apple is also expanding its service offerings in the country, recently rolling out updated AppleCare+ plans with Theft and Loss coverage for the iPhone to provide customers with more robust device protection options.