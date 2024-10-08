Apple to roll out iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28, new hardware announcements expected November 1: Report

Apple's much-anticipated iOS 18 arrived last month but without its flagship feature set, Apple Intelligence. Now, users look forward to iOS 18.1, where the first Apple Intelligence features are finally expected to roll out on October 28, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This update will bring a few initial tools to iPhones and iPads, although several major features announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June will remain in development and are slated for release in 2025.

The delayed arrival of Apple Intelligence has generated a buzz, with many Apple users excited to see what this AI-powered suite can offer. Apple has reportedly taken a cautious approach to the rollout, prioritising stability by working on eliminating bugs and bolstering its AI cloud infrastructure to handle the expected surge in user demand. As iOS 18.1 introduces Apple Intelligence, it will bring features designed to enhance user experience through improved personalisation and efficiency.

In addition to the software release, Apple has its sights set on unveiling new hardware soon. On November 1, the company is rumoured to debut a refreshed lineup of devices, including a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the same chip, and a new Mac mini featuring both M4 and M4 Pro options. A revitalised iMac with an M4 chip and an updated iPad mini are also expected to hit the shelves.

Announcements for these devices may come as early as the end of October.

Looking ahead, Apple plans to expand its hardware lineup further in 2025. The tech giant is reportedly preparing to release 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 chips, a next-generation iPhone SE, and refreshed iPad Air models with new Magic Keyboards. An upgraded AirTag is also on the cards, adding to Apple’s ecosystem of connected devices.