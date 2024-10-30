Apple unveils new MacBook Pro models in India with M4 chips and enhanced AI features

Apple has introduced its latest MacBook Pro models in India, equipped with the new M4 series chips and enhanced AI capabilities. These high-performance laptops, featuring the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, promise faster processing speeds, impressive battery life, and improved machine learning support.

The new MacBook Pro range starts at Rs 1,69,900 for the 14-inch model with the base M4 chip. The 14-inch version with the M4 Pro chip is priced at Rs 1,99,900, while the high-end 16-inch model with the M4 Max chip starts at Rs 2,49,900. Apple offers discounted education pricing for students and teachers, with the entry-level 14-inch model available from Rs 1,59,900 and the 16-inch model from Rs 2,29,900. Pre-orders are open, and the devices are expected in Apple Store locations and authorised retailers across India by November 8.

The MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max include Thunderbolt 5 ports, enhancing connectivity and data transfer capabilities, ideal for professionals handling extensive multimedia projects. Other features include a 12MP Center Stage camera, a new nano-texture display option for reduced glare, and up to 24 hours of battery life, making these models functional for both creators and business professionals.

The M4 series chips bring improvements in processing power and efficiency. The M4 chip offers improved speed and support for AI workloads. The M4 Pro enhances performance for demanding tasks like video editing and 3D rendering. The M4 Max enables swift handling of resource-intensive applications, supporting up to 128GB of unified memory. The new “Apple Intelligence” feature in macOS Sequoia includes productivity and privacy tools like system-wide text rewriting and summarisation, enhancing on-device security.

As part of Apple’s goal for a carbon-neutral footprint by 2030, the new MacBook Pros are made with 100 per cent recycled aluminium, rare earth elements, and tin, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to sustainability. With the launch of the new MacBook Pro line, Apple targets users seeking high-powered, AI-supported laptops in India, while maintaining a focus on design, performance, and environmental responsibility.