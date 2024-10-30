Apple launches new Mac Mini in India at Rs 59,990 with almost double performance, better connectivity

Apple has introduced its latest Mac mini in India, featuring high performance, a compact design, and sustainable elements at a competitive price. Equipped with Apple's new M4 and M4 Pro chips, the desktop offers notable improvements in speed and efficiency, making it a compelling option for students, professionals, and everyday users.

The Mac mini with M4 is priced at ₹59,900, while the M4 Pro model costs ₹1,49,900. Educational discounts reduce the prices to ₹49,900 and ₹1,39,900, respectively. Pre-orders are currently open, with availability in stores starting from 8 November.

Apple's M4 chip delivers up to 1.8 times the processing power and twice the graphics performance compared to the older M1 model. For those requiring higher performance, the M4 Pro chip provides even faster speeds and additional processing power, suitable for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and other professional workloads.

The new Mac mini includes various connectivity options. Notably, the M4 Pro model features Thunderbolt 5 ports for the first time, doubling data transfer speeds over the previous Thunderbolt 4 standard. It also includes USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and an audio jack, allowing easy connection of multiple devices.

Sustainability is a key focus for Apple with this launch. The new Mac mini is Apple's first carbon-neutral computer, constructed with 50% recycled materials and utilising renewable energy in its production. Apple has also transitioned to fibre-based packaging, reducing plastic waste.

The Apple Intelligence feature is another addition, offering AI-based tools for rewriting text, summarising content, and creating images, all with privacy protection. In December, Apple plans to expand these capabilities by adding ChatGPT integration to enhance productivity and provide real-time assistance.

The new Mac mini supports multiple displays, with the M4 model capable of powering up to two 6K displays, while the M4 Pro model can support three 6K screens, making it ideal for users who work across several monitors. Apple's new Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse, available in USB-C versions, can be purchased separately, with prices ranging from ₹7,500 to ₹17,500.

Apple's updated Mac mini combines power, sustainability, and innovation in a compact design, making it an appealing upgrade option for users aiming to enhance their desktop setup.