Apple used iPhone 15 Pro Max to shoot latest Mac event, but they didn't use their own camera app

Apple's revelation that its Monday's Scary Fast event was entirely shot using an iPhone came as a surprise to many. Specifically, they employed the iPhone 15 Pro Max for this task.

The 30-minute livestream, which focused on Apple's new M3 chips and their latest Mac offerings, maintained the company's characteristic polish. The remarkable picture quality and impressive production values gave no indication that a smartphone camera was used for the recording.

During the event, Apple introduced the trio of chips in the M3 family: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, along with two compatible devices. The iMac received an update featuring the M3 chip, while the MacBook Pro incorporated all three variations. Additionally, a new entry-level edition of the 14-inch model adopted the M3 chip, while the Pro and Max chips were reserved for the higher-priced 14- and 16-inch models, which also featured an exclusive black finish.

Apple's production team also employed professional filmmaking equipment such as drones, dollies, cranes, and lighting, in addition to a highly skilled crew. This was done to ensure that the footage had a professional look before being sent off for editing, a task accomplished on a Mac, as expected.

Rather than relying on the iPhone's somewhat basic Camera app for the shoot, the production team opted for the recently released Blackmagic Camera app by Blackmagic Design, known for its advanced cameras and the widely-used video editing software DaVinci Resolve.

The Blackmagic Camera app offers a comprehensive set of professional features, providing full control over aspects like frame rate, shutter speed, white balance, and ISO. While shooting, users can access features such as the histogram, focus peaking, levels, frame guides, and more. If a clear view of the frame is desired, the data can be cleared with a single swipe.

A noteworthy feature of the Blackmagic Camera app is its ability to work with both 16:9 and vertical aspect ratios. Additionally, it allows shooting in 16:9 while holding the phone vertically, which can be useful for discreet footage capture.

The Blackmagic Camera app is available as a free download on Apple's App Store.

