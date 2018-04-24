Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular to be available in India from May 11

After launching the Apple Watch Series 3 late last year, Apple is now all set to launch the cellular variant of the watch in India. According to the Apple India website, Apple Watch Series 3, will go on sale in India from May 11. The cellular connection on the Apple Watch allows a user to make calls, reply to SMS, and receive notifications even when the iPhone is not around. It can also be used to ask Siri to send a message or stream music on the move. The cellular watch comes with an electronic SIM and Apple has partnered with Airtel and Reliance Jio in the country for it.

As listed on the Apple India website, the cellular variant of the watch will be available in aluminium case with sport band or sport loop, stainless steel case with sport band or Milanese Loop, aluminium case with Nike Sport Band or Nike Sport Loop and ceramic case with sport band. While there is no official confirmation on the pricing yet, the cellular variant of the watch is expected to be priced around Rs 39,000 onwards.

The Airtel India webpage for the Apple Watch Series 3 is already live and states that Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular can be used free of charge with any Airtel My Plan and Infinity Plan. While the watch will work when roaming in India, it will not work during international roaming. The watch will have an electronic SIM, which will be used with the existing mobile number. Airtel would allow the user to share unlimited call and data of the iPhone post-paid plan with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular). And the watch will be available for purchase from Airtel Online Store.

The Reliance Jio webpage currently shows Error 404 and is expected to go live soon.

The Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 6S/6S Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X running iOS version 11.3 or above.