Apple WWDC 2026 dates announced: Major AI announcements and upgrades teased

Apple has announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The event will take place from June 8 to June 12, with major announcements expected around next-generation software updates, including iOS 27 for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other products.

WWDC 2026: What’s coming?

With the WWDC announcement, Apple also teased a major “AI advancements,” bringing focus to Apple Intelligence, and what upgrades we can expect this year. At the event, the company may finally announce its partnership with Google to power Siri with its Gemini AI model.

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It may also preview the anticipated iOS 27 update, consisting of an upgraded UI and new features aimed at delivering a refined user experience across its product categories. It may also deepen AI integrations across iOS, enhance on-device processing capabilities, and introduce new developer tools to expand AI features across its ecosystem.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said, “WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it’s a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation, and collaboration.”

“We can’t wait to see many of you online and in person for what is sure to be one of our best WWDC events yet,” she added.

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On the first day, the WWDC 2026 event will be hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook with a special keynote, following the announcements surrounding its software and AI innovations.

When and where to watch WWDC 2026?

Apple will be hosting a special event in-person event at Apple Park on June 8. However, it will also be live-streamed on the Apple Developer app, company website, and YouTube channel, and on the Apple Developer bilibili channel in China.

While the WWDC 2026 dates have been announced, Apple has yet to reveal the 4-day event schedule, along with the timing for the keynote. All these details are expected to be revealed near the event date.