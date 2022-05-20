Apple’s AR/VR headset has reportedly been tried on by company's board of directors

We’ve been hearing for a while that Apple has been working on a mixed reality headset that’s capable of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) both. Reports suggest that this device is pretty close to being ready and that it has been showcased to Apple’s board of directors last week and engineers are working on an operating system for the device.

With things progressing well for the AR/VR headset, there are speculations that we might catch a glimpse of it at the WWDC scheduled for next month, however, that might now happen. Reports do suggest though that we may be inching closer towards an announcement.

There’s historical precedent for the board of directors to see devices shortly before they are announced. Apple’s board got an early demo of Siri in 2011. So as far as announcements are concerned, Apple might make one soon.

On the other hand, it is also perfectly reasonable for Apple to not want to go “all in” on software developments until the hardware is close to being completed so as there is more clarity about what features and software need to be built.

The report suggests that Apple has “ramped up development” of ‘Reality OS’ or ‘rOS’, the operating system that is going to run the headset. As The Verge points out, “there’s also another reason a software push could mean that the device is nearing its final stages; it’s easier for hints and traces of software to leak out before an announcement”.

This rOS has already been mentioned in early iOS 13 beta builds and has also shown up in logs.

Apple has been working on the AR/VR headset for a while now and according to The Information, Apple board members got to demo a few prototype versions of the AR/VR devices in 2016. This report mentions though that these prototypes were “extremely early-stage devices (some were apparently modified HTC Vives, and one reportedly had a crane to keep the headset’s weight off the board members’ necks), made mostly to act as a proof of concept and to get funding for the project”.

As per the Bloomberg report, the AR/VR set’s consumer release is planned for late this year or in 2023, so it is possible that what the board of directors have seen now is a version that’s closer to the final state.

Going by the leaks, this headset will be “capable of both completely immersing you in virtual content, as well as adding virtual elements to the real world, likely through a pass-through video feed”. Form factor-wise, as per reports, the device has been tipped to have AirPods Max-esque fabric mesh and a headband that looks similar to the Apple Watch loop. Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the device is going to be powered by the M1-class chip.

