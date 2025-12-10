Apple’s first Noida store comes with a huge rental cost: Here’s what we know

Apple is opening its 5th retail store in India, located in Noida’s DLF Mall of India. While the store opening brings huge excitement among people, the Noida store comes with a huge price tag. The lease details of the store have been accessed by CRE Matrix and reported by Hindustan Times, revealing the significant monthly rent and long-term lease Apple has signed for the space.

As per the sublease documents, Apple has acquired 8,240 square feet of space inside DLF Mall of India. The entire space is spread across six units, which together make a big space for the Apple store. The space area is similar to what we have seen in Mumbai’s BKC, Delhi’s Saket, Pune’s Koregaon Park and Bengaluru’s Hebbal.

In terms of rent, Apple will be paying Rs 263.15 per square foot, which means about Rs 45.3 lakh per month, and about Rs 5.4 crore on a yearly basis. Apple has leased the store for at least the next 11 years; however, the first year will be rent-free, as per reports.

It was highlighted that there will be periodic rent increases as well. As per the agreement, the rent will be increased by 15% every three years. Apple had reportedly finalised the lease in February 2025, and now the store will officially start running from December 11, 2025. As Apple expands its retail presence in India, the Noida outlet marks another major step to strengthen its roots in the country.