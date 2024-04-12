Apple’s iPadOS 17.5 update hints at OLED iPad Pros, new Apple Pencil with squeeze function

Excitement is building among tech enthusiasts as evidence of Apple's highly anticipated OLED iPad Pros has surfaced within the code of the latest iPadOS 17.5 firmware, discovered by 9to5Mac.

The revelation came as the outlet stumbled upon four distinct iPad identifiers nestled within the firmware: iPad16,3, iPad16,4, iPad16,5, iPad16,6. These identifiers are widely speculated to represent the various iterations of the upcoming iPad Pro, encompassing different sizes and connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Cellular.

Sources close to the matter suggest that these identifiers correspond to the two primary sizes of the iPad Pro - 11-inch and 12.9-inch - both featuring OLED display technology, a significant departure from the traditional LCD screens.

Furthermore, reports indicate that Apple may be diversifying its manufacturing partnerships for these cutting-edge displays. It's believed that LG will exclusively handle the production of the 12.9-inch OLED panels, while both LG and Samsung will collaborate on the 11-inch variant. However, delays in production have reportedly extended the timeline for the new iPad Pro's launch, stretching it to 18 months since the last iteration hit the market.

In addition to the unveiling of the new iPad models, the iPadOS 17.5 firmware hints at an innovative update to the Apple Pencil. References within the code suggest the inclusion of squeeze gestures, such as "LongSqueeze" and "DoubleSqueeze," providing users with enhanced functionality. Moreover, the firmware indicates that the new Apple Pencil will integrate with the Find My app, offering improved tracking capabilities.

According to insights from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Apple is gearing up to make a splash in the second week of May with a slew of announcements. Alongside the highly anticipated OLED iPad Pros, the tech giant is expected to unveil a redesigned Magic Keyboard, a new iteration of the iPad Air, possibly in two sizes, and the much-anticipated Apple Pencil 3.