Apple's iPhone production in India surpasses $10 billion FOB, projects $15 billion market value: Report

Apple's iPhone manufacturing in India has reached new heights, achieving over $10 billion in FOB value within the first seven months of FY25. This represents a 37% increase from the previous year, with 70% of production being exported.

Apple has achieved a significant milestone with its iPhone production in India exceeding $10 billion in Freight-on-Board (FOB) value during the first seven months of the financial year 2024–25, according to a report by Business Standard. This represents a 37 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

FOB value indicates the price of products as they leave the factory. The market value of the $10 billion FOB production is estimated at $15 billion after sales, distribution, and logistical costs. Of the total production, 70 per cent—worth $7 billion—has been exported, while $3 billion serves the domestic market.

In October 2024, Apple crossed the $2 billion monthly production mark for the first time in India, highlighting a significant achievement in the company's operations.

The growth in Apple's iPhone production in India has been driven by the Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Three Taiwanese manufacturing partners—Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron (now Tata Electronics)—have established large-scale facilities in India to support this expansion.

Foxconn, Apple's largest supplier, contributed 56% of the $10 billion FOB value, while Tata Electronics, which increased production following its acquisition of Wistron, accounted for 30%.

Looking ahead, Apple aims for $18 billion in iPhone production for the full FY25, potentially raising the market value to $25 billion. However, Apple's spokesperson has not commented on these developments.

Apple's increasing production and export figures underscore India's success in positioning itself as a global manufacturing hub, particularly for high-value tech products. The PLI scheme has encouraged investments, created jobs, and strengthened supply chains within the country.

Published on: Nov 25, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
