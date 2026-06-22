Apple’s next CEO John Ternus wants to make design matter again: All details

Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, will assume power starting September 1, 2026, bringing several changes to how the tech giant leads in the future. One of the key changes is expected to be reviving Apple’s design team. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s design team was impacted after Jony Ive’s exit in 2019.

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Ive was known to be one of the most influential design leaders and played a major role in products like the iPhone and iPad. During his leadership, design was used as a top priority, until it wasn't. It is suggested that Apple now gives more importance to operational efficiency, manufacturing, supply chains, and business execution than to design leadership. In addition, the company does not have a senior design role as Ive.

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Now, the new upcoming CEO, Ternus, is expected to be more involved on the product side, and is also said to revive the design team’s authority. The report further highlighted that, ahead of officially taking over as CEO, Ternus has been working closely with Apple's product design team, and he’s actively preparing for the leadership transition.

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Bloomberg also quoted Ternus saying that the company is “going to keep focusing on design, because design is core to what we do at Apple.”

“The most beautifully designed thing that most customers own is an Apple product. We're going to make sure that stays the case,” he added.

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Apple is also associating Ternus with the development and design of the latest MacBook Neo. He is also expected to be the face behind Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch later this year.

Apple’s roadmap for 2026 and 2027 is quite exciting with new product launches that may include new iPhones, AirPods, AI glasses, iPads, Macs and more. Next year, Apple will also be celebrating iPhone’s 20th anniversary, which is said to be one of the biggest celebrations with exciting product launches.