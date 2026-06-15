Apple will end support for 16 older iPads, Macs, Watches, and Apple TVs

On June 8, Apple previewed the new generation software for iPhone, iPads, Macs, Watches, and other devices at the WWDC 2026. With the stable version of this software releasing soon, the company is said to end software support for several older-generation Apple devices across categories, including iPads, Macs, Watches, and Apple TVs. Therefore, if you have any of these devices, it might be time for you to upgrade.

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Apple devices are losing software support

With the beta release of iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, MacOS 27 Golden Gate, and tvOS 27, several devices are being dropped from Apple’s software support list, meaning they will no longer receive the latest features, security updates, or performance improvements.

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When it comes to Apple Watches, the company is dropping support for five models, that includes Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation Apple Watch SE. This means these Apple Watches will not be upgraded to watchOS 27. These watches reportedly lack hardware support, as the new software will use Apple's S9 or S10 chipsets, which are required for running the latest performance and AI-driven features introduced in the update.

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Several iPad lineups will also be impacted, as Apple upgrades its software support list. The third-generation iPad Air, third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, eighth-generation iPad, and fifth-generation iPad mini will not be updated to the latest iPadOS 27. For the latest generation software, Apple now requires at least an A14 Bionic chip or newer.

macOS 27 Golden Gate is the first macOS version that works only on Apple Silicon Macs. Due to this reason, older Intel-powered MacBook Pro 2019, MacBook Pro 2020, iMac 2020, and Mac Pro 2019 will not be upgraded to macOS 27 Golden Gate.

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Apple has also dropped support for its older Apple TV devices, that includes the 2015 Apple TV HD and 2017 Apple TV 4K. Therefore, the tvOS 27 will only be available for the newer TV models.

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16 Apple devices, no more updates: Here’s a compiled list