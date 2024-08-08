Apple Arcade to welcome 3 new games, including a Vision Pro spatial title, in September

Apple Arcade is gearing up for a September refresh, adding three new games to its ad-free and in-app purchase-free catalogue. On September 5th, players can look forward to NFL Retro Bowl ’25, Monster Train+, and a brand-new Apple Vision Pro title, Puzzle Sculpt. These additions join a diverse library of over 200 games, spanning genres from adventure and action to sports, puzzles, and classic App Store favourites.

Gridiron Glory and Deck-Building Battles

Just in time for the 2024 NFL Kickoff, football fans can step into the role of armchair quarterback with NFL Retro Bowl ’25. This relaunch of the popular Retro Bowl+ features officially licensed NFL players and teams, allowing players to build their own dynasty and manage rosters with a fun and simplified system.

"With authentic rosters and NFL players stylized in the game’s glorious retro style, all NFL players in-game feature unique, fully realized retro art, tuned attributes, career stats, and realistic contracts," describes the game's developer, New Star Games.

For those seeking a strategic challenge, Monster Train+ offers a unique take on deck-building battles. Players must defend the final burning pyre from celestial forces across three vertical playing fields, utilizing over 250 unlockable cards and six distinct monster clans.

"This roguelite deck-building game introduces a new strategic layer with three vertical playing fields to defend," explains developer Good Shepherd Entertainment. "With over 250 cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans to discover, players will have to strategize to fit unique clan abilities, and tackle daily and custom challenges."

Monster Train+ by Good Shepherd Entertainment

Spatial Puzzles on Apple Vision Pro

Puzzle Sculpt by Schell Games brings a relaxing 3D puzzle experience to Apple Vision Pro. Players will decipher clues and carve away blocks to reveal hidden collectibles, utilizing the spatial capabilities of the Vision Pro to blend digital content with the real world.

"In this relaxing game, players will decipher increasingly challenging clues to solve puzzles in their living room," Schell Games describes. "They will slowly remove blocks from the puzzle by logically carving away the unnecessary cubes, revealing a cute collectible buried within the cube, called a Deco Object. Players can arrange Deco Objects anywhere in their real-world space."

Puzzle Sculpt by Schell Games

Ongoing Updates and Collaborations

Beyond the new releases, Apple Arcade continues to enhance its existing catalogue with content updates. Popular titles like stitch., Crayola Create & Play+, and Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition will receive new features and collaborations in the coming weeks.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade remains accessible at Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. New Apple device purchasers receive three months of free access, while Apple One subscribers also enjoy access as part of their membership.