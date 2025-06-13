Apple's upgraded AI-powered Siri could come in 2026 with iOS 26.4

Apple’s long-awaited Siri overhaul is now slated for release in spring 2026, with the upgraded assistant expected to arrive as part of iOS 26.4, according to a detailed report by Bloomberg. The update marks a key milestone in Apple’s broader artificial intelligence ambitions, but it has been delayed multiple times due to internal setbacks.

Initially previewed at WWDC 2024, the new version of Siri was designed to deliver smarter, context-aware responses by leveraging personal data and on-screen activity. At the time, Apple demonstrated how Siri would be able to understand user context more deeply and take actions based on what appears on the screen. However, the company later confirmed in March 2025 that it was postponing the rollout, saying “it’s going to take us longer than we thought.”

In a recent interview, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, clarified that “in the coming year” means 2026, confirming the spring launch window internally targeted by the company. iOS 26.4, the expected release version for the new Siri, could arrive in March 2026, based on Apple’s typical update schedule. For instance, iOS 18.4 launched on 31 March, while iOS 17.4 was released on 5 March.

The Siri upgrade was originally planned to debut alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in late 2024. However, only minor visual tweaks were introduced at the time, with the core Apple Intelligence features for Siri postponed. By spring 2025, the project was again delayed, this time from a proposed iOS 18.5 rollout to an unspecified date, ultimately pushing it to 2026.

According to Bloomberg, the primary reason behind the delay was Apple’s initial approach to merge its legacy Siri system with a new AI platform. This hybrid strategy led to technical bugs, with internal testing showing that Siri failed to respond correctly about a third of the time. As a result, Apple engineers decided to rebuild the assistant entirely, using a new large language model dubbed “Siri LLM.”

The setbacks triggered internal restructuring. Apple’s AI chief, John Giannandrea, was removed from leading consumer-facing AI products like Siri. The project is now overseen by Mike Rockwell, who's previously known for heading Vision Pro development, and Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

Apple’s WWDC 2025 event, held earlier this week, introduced iOS 26 and the company’s new “Liquid Glass” design language, along with new Apple Intelligence features like live translation on calls and Genmoji creation using emoji prompts. However, the upgraded Siri was notably absent from any demos. Federighi addressed the omission at this week's WWDC 2025 keynote, saying the assistant “needed more time to reach our high-quality bar.”

The delay is also affecting other hardware projects. A planned smart home hub, initially scheduled to launch in March 2025 with the upgraded Siri, has been postponed. Apple is additionally working on AI-enabled smart glasses for 2026, but still depends on external partners like OpenAI and Google for core image processing capabilities.

Apple is reportedly still debating how much of its AI development should be done in-house. While the company has explored acquiring smaller AI startups, it is also building its own web-connected chatbot tool, codenamed “Knowledge.”

With mounting pressure to keep up with competitors like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, the 2026 Siri release is shaping up to be a critical moment for Apple. After years of stalled progress and shifting strategies, the company’s AI credibility could depend on finally delivering on its promises.