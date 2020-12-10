Apple offers 'trade-in' exchange discounts on iPhone 12 series; all there is to know

Data required for the devices to be exchanged includes the serial number of the smartphone. Current Android users will have to present the IMEI code. Post this, an evaluation will be conducted regarding the storage capacity and general condition of the phone being exchanged. The value deduced of the old phone will then be deducted from the price of the new iPhone purchased.

If the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max is exchanged, the discounts could go up to Rs 60,000 and Rs 63,000 respectively. The lowest iteration of the iPhone available for the trade-in offer is the iPhone 5s, with discounts up to Rs 3,000.

For popular Android smartphones, the discounts on the Samsung's Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ - all released in 2019 - go up to Rs 23,020, Rs 29,765, Rs 27,175 and Rs 36,230, respectively. For the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T, offers are worth a maximum of Rs 15,655 and Rs 19,170, respectively.

Once the purchase has been initiated, Apple will also provide means to conduct the transition process smoothly. When the delivery personnel arrives on the spot, they will run a diagnostic test and verify the condition of the old device. The success of this step would ensure that the purchase has been completed. However, if the smartphone does not pass the diagnostic tests or does not align to the conditions described by the users, they will be obliged to pay back the entire trade-in credit before receiving the new iPhone.