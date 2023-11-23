As Sam Altman returns to OpenAI, here’s who was fired from the new board and who’s in

After days of upheaval and power play in Silicon Valley, OpenAI witnessed a seismic shift in its leadership structure with the return of Sam Altman as CEO, accompanied by a new board. The previous board, instrumental in ousting Altman, has been mostly replaced by individuals with markedly different backgrounds and expertise.

The Fresh Faces

Bret Taylor, the New Board Chair: Taylor, renowned for his tenure at Salesforce and Twitter, brings a wealth of experience from the tech industry. His involvement in an AI startup raises questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Larry Summers: Summers, lauded for his economic prowess and connections in Washington, could be pivotal for OpenAI amid regulatory scrutiny. His endorsement of OpenAI's ChatGPT as a transformative technology further solidifies his role.

Adam D’Angelo: Remaining from the prior board, D'Angelo played a crucial part in Altman's reinstatement. His silence post-Altman's removal hints at underlying complexities within the situation.

Departures from the Board

Helen Toner: Criticised OpenAI's approach, possibly contributing to Altman's dismissal. She holds the positions of researcher and director of strategy and foundational research grants at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Prior to this role, she worked at Open Philanthropy, advising on AI policy.

Tasha McCauley: Joined the board In 2018. She holds the role of an adjunct senior management scientist at Rand Corporation, McCauley previously held the position of CEO at GeoSim Systems, a company specialising in the development of automated city modelling systems. She is yet to comment publicly post-Altman's departure.

Ilya Sutskever: Despite his pivotal role in OpenAI's foundation, his alignment with the board against Altman led to his removal.

The Road Ahead

With ongoing negotiations to expand the board, Microsoft's desired representation and an experienced, larger board remain key focal points. Speculation suggests a shift towards a more conventional Silicon Valley startup structure, despite the underlying nonprofit ownership.

The transformation in governance doesn't alter OpenAI's core ethos as a nonprofit entity with a capped-profit structure.

