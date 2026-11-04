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ASUS brings AI-powered ProArt laptops to India, but its top model costs a staggering ₹6.49 lakh

ASUS brings AI-powered ProArt laptops to India, but its top model costs a staggering ₹6.49 lakh

The new lineup is aimed at professionals who want to run demanding creative and AI applications without relying entirely on cloud-based tools.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 1:30 PM IST
ASUS brings AI-powered ProArt laptops to India, but its top model costs a staggering ₹6.49 lakhASUS ProArt P16 and P14 arrive in India with NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X computing. (Photo:ASUS)

A laptop costing more than ₹6 lakh is not meant for everyday browsing or office work. ASUS is positioning its new ProArt P16 as a machine for AI developers and creators who need substantial computing power for demanding workloads. Launched in India alongside the more portable ProArt P14, the laptop comes with NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X computing, high-capacity memory and OLED touchscreens. The two models start at ₹3,29,990, putting them firmly in the premium segment.

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ASUS is also introducing a new mouse and keyboard for creative setups. While the hardware is aimed at professional users, the price difference between the configurations makes it important to look closely at what each model offers.

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ProArt P16 vs P14 - Configurations, features and India prices

The ProArt P16 has a 16-inch 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen, while the P14 gets a 14-inch 3K version. Both support 120Hz refresh rates and Pantone validation.

The P16 features a 20-core CPU, 6,144-core GPU and up to 128GB unified memory. Its 99.9Wh battery sits inside a 1.77kg body. The P14 has an 18-core CPU, 5,120-core GPU, 24GB memory and a 90Wh battery, weighing around 1.48kg. Both support over 1,000 AI-accelerated applications, including Adobe, Blender and ComfyUI, and include an ASUS HapticPad and ProArt Creator Hub.

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The P16’s 64GB and 128GB variants cost ₹4,99,990 and ₹6,49,990, respectively. Its 48GB version is coming soon. The P14 costs ₹3,29,990, while its Neo White variant is yet to become available. All listed laptop configurations come with 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

ASUS ProArt Mouse and Keyboard - Prices, availability and offers

ASUS has also introduced the ProArt Mouse MD301 at ₹8,499, with an 8,000 DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, a SmartShift scroll wheel and wired, wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. The ProArt Keyboard KD300 costs ₹14,999 and features a 65% layout, low-profile optical switches, four touch-panel modes and a rechargeable battery rated for up to 16 months. It arrives on November 14.

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The laptops are available from November 3 through ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon and ASUS Eshop. The mouse is also available through ROG Stores. Until November 30, laptop buyers can get 0% no-cost EMI starting at ₹13,750 per month, a two-year warranty extension and three-year damage protection for ₹99, an offer ASUS values at ₹6,599. The mouse and keyboard also come with free doorstep replacement support.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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