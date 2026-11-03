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OnePlus 16 could cost around 1.4 lakh in India, OnePlus 16R could also debut: All details

OnePlus 16 could cost around 1.4 lakh in India, OnePlus 16R could also debut: All details

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship OnePlus 16 and the affordable OnePlus 16R in India shortly. The devices could offer high-end specs, with the 16 priced around Rs 1,40,000 and the 16R positioned as a budget-friendly option.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 5:00 PM IST
OnePlus 16 could cost around 1.4 lakh in India, OnePlus 16R could also debut: All detailsOnePlus 16 India launch expected soon, but with a bigger price tag.

OnePlus is expected to debut its next-generation flagship phone, the OnePlus 16, in the coming months along with the OnePlus 16R. The device has debuted in China and is also expected to launch in India. However, it may not be as affordable as previous-generation models. According to reports, the OnePlus 16 cost could go up to Rs 1,40,000 in India, competing with some of the leading flagship models.

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OnePlus 16 price in India

OnePlus 16 could be launching in India soon. A tipster named Abhishek Yadav has identified three model numbers: CPH2901, CPH2903, and CPH2905, under which OnePlus is reportedly testing global software for its upcoming flagship. However, this year the OnePlus 16 could cost twice as much as its predecessor, potentially making it a significantly more expensive flagship offering.

As per an X post by TelecomTalk, the OnePlus 16 could cost between 1,30,000 and Rs 1,40,000 in India. Its affordable sibling, the OnePlus 16R could cost between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000. However, the official India prices are yet to be confirmed.

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OnePlus 16 series: What to expect

The OnePlus 16 could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with up to 185Hz refresh rate. The flagship could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and a massive 9000mAh battery. The smartphone may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Ultrawide camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 16R could be the affordable offering, which could feature last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. However, there is limited information about its display, camera, battery, and other features.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 5:00 PM IST
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