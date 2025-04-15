Asus launches new ExpertBook P series laptops for business and commercial users

Asus has announced the launch of its latest ExpertBook P Series laptops in India. Designed for business and professional users, the new lineup includes the ExpertBook P1, P3, and P5 models, all of which are powered by Intel processors and incorporate AI capabilities, military-grade durability, and enterprise-focused features. The series will be available exclusively on Flipkart from 21 April.

The new ExpertBook P Series aims to meet the needs of professionals and small businesses with a focus on performance, battery life, security, and after-sales service. The lineup features up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors in the P5 model, while the P1 and P3 variants support up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series chips. High-speed RAM (LPDDR5X or DDR5), dual SSD slots, and PCIe Gen 4 storage options are also offered across the range.

Each model in the series comes equipped with Wide View IPS displays, with resolutions ranging from Full HD on the P1 to 2.5K on the P5, and brightness levels of at least 300 nits. The P5 and P3 further feature a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 400 nits brightness, aimed at improving productivity and visual clarity.

A standout feature of the range is its durability. The laptops meet US military-grade MIL-STD 810H standards and have passed over 20 internal durability tests conducted by Asus. These include tests for hinge endurance, pressure resistance, and spill-proofing on keyboards. The devices are built with reinforced metal chassis and include ruggedised ports. Asus has also tested the hinge for 50,000 open-close cycles, and tested the top lid of the laptop to sustain up to 30kgs pressure.

Security is another area of emphasis, with enterprise-grade features such as a self-healing BIOS, TPM 2.0 encryption, webcam privacy shields, and chassis intrusion alerts. Biometric login options and a one-year subscription to McAfee+ Premium are included as standard.

Battery performance has also been prioritised. The laptops are equipped with up to 63Wh batteries, providing up to 20 hours of runtime on the P5 model, according to Asus. The devices support full-range USB-C charging (5V–24V) and are bundled with a 65W charger that can also power other USB-C compatible devices.

Rex Lee, Vice President, Head of Asus APAC, Commercial PC Business, said, "With this new lineup, every Business and Professional now has a dependable partner by their side to enable them to enhance their Productivity and Experience Worry Free Product Usage and Support Experience."

Asus has integrated several AI-driven tools into the ExpertBook series to enhance remote collaboration. These include AI-powered noise cancellation, AI camera features such as lighting optimisation and background blur, and the Asus AI ExpertMeet platform. This tool provides real-time meeting transcription, translated subtitles, and watermarking features for secure content sharing.

The ExpertBook P Series will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. The platform will offer enhanced buying options such as live video consultations, business payment mechanisms, GST billing, and faster delivery via Flipkart Minutes in select locations. Flipkart customers will also be able to purchase ASUS service packs at checkout.

Launch pricing begins at ₹39,990 for the ExpertBook P1, ₹64,990 for the P3, and ₹94,990 for the flagship P5 model. ASUS is offering limited-time launch benefits worth up to ₹12,000, including discounts, extended warranties, and damage protection.