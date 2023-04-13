scorecardresearch
Asus ROG Phone 7 series to launch today: How to watch it live; what to expect

Asus ROG Phone 7 is likely to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 6,000 mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 7 might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset Asus ROG Phone 7 might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Asus is set to launch its latest gaming series ROG Phone 7 globally today. In India, the launch event will begin at 5.30 PM IST. The smartphone series is expected to include two models, ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, just like its predecessor series. Both the upcoming models are likely to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 7 series launch: How to watch it live 

You can watch the livestream on the company’s YouTube page or social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Asus ROG Phone 7 expected specifications and features 

As per a recent leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It might be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The gaming smartphone is likely to run on Android 13. It might feature an in-display fingerprict sensor and stereo speakers.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to house a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP camera. It might come with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Asus ROG Phone 7 is likely to be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Asus ROG Phone 7 expected India price 

The tipster further suggests that the gaming smartphone will be priced between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 in India. Notably, the predecessor, ROG Phone 6, debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 71,999. Just like every year, the smartphone is expected to be available in Black and White colour options.

Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
