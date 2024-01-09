Asus ROG Phone 8 series first impressions: Gaming unleashed | ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition

Asus continues its legacy of targeting gamers with the ROG Phone 8 series, yet this latest release, comprising the ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, extends its allure beyond gaming enthusiasts. The evolution is evident in its slender profile, enhanced durability with better dust and water resistance, and the incorporation of wireless charging up to 15W - a suite of coveted features appealing to a broader smartphone audience.

Distinguishing themselves subtly in design and specifications, the ROG Phone 8 variants cater to varying preferences. The standard ROG Phone 8, sporting an RGB logo, accompanies 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Phone 8 Pro steps up with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and the Phone 8 Pro Edition boasts a staggering 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, both featuring LED dot-matrix displays on their backs.

However, the pièce de résistance remains gaming prowess. Introducing a conduction cooling system harnessing boron nitride and copper, Asus ingeniously extracts heat from the Snapdragon processor and dissipates it through the phone's back cover. This upgraded thermal efficiency, claimed to be 20 per cent better, is further complemented by an enhanced AeroActive Cooler, capable of reducing back cover temperatures by up to 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit).

Stepping into the era of 2024, the integration of AI-driven functionalities elevates the gaming experience. The "AI Grabber" feature facilitates effortless gaming walkthrough searches by recognising and copying in-game text—a boon for gamers seeking assistance. Additionally, Asus employs AI algorithms for refined search outcomes within the phone’s core apps and is developing an "AI Wallpaper" feature harnessing Stable Diffusion to generate custom wallpapers.

Under the hood, all three ROG Phone 8 models house Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a robust 5,500mAh battery, supporting rapid 65W fast charging. The front flaunts a 6.78-inch OLED display boasting a staggering refresh rate of up to 165Hz, a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, and a discrete hole-punch notch housing a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the rear, a triple-camera ensemble comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide, and a 32-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom stands ready.

While Asus’ ROG phones remain inherently designed for gamers, the ROG Phone 8 series manages to bridge the gap, enticing those torn between a gaming-centric device and a conventional flagship handset. This iteration presents a compelling option, blending gaming power with a broader array of features, potentially expanding its appeal to a more diverse audience.

Also Read Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review: With great game comes great responsibility