Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review: With great game comes great responsibility

As I eagerly clicked 'continue game' in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2's main menu, the skyline of Manhattan unfolded before me, bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun. Miles Morales, a more seasoned and mature superhero, swung gracefully over the iconic skyscrapers with his newly acquired 'Webwings,' a feature that adds an exhilarating dimension to traversal. In that moment, the return to Insomniac’s meticulously crafted rendition of New York didn't just feel good—it felt utterly *fantastic*.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 exceeds nearly every expectation set for a contemporary superhero video game. Insomniac Games, embarking on its third journey into the web-slinger's universe, not only upholds but surpasses the standards established by its formidable predecessors. The outcome is a game that stands as the epitome of superhero adventures, rivalling even the acclaimed Batman Arkham series.

The Californian studio distinguishes itself by demonstrating a thorough understanding of what elevates a superhero video game to excellence. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 showcases the artistic prowess of the development team, positioning itself as the premier PS5 console exclusive.

Seamless Blend of Heart and Heroics

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn't reinvent the open-world action-adventure formula—it refines it. Building on the success of its predecessors, the game seamlessly weaves familiar elements of open-world traversal, satisfying combat, and breathtaking set pieces. If you've been captivated by Insomniac's previous renditions of web-slinging and combat, you'll find yourself predisposed to fall in love with the studio's latest creation.

Set ten months after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel explores the dynamic partnership between Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they divide the responsibility of protecting New York City. A new addition to this alliance is Harry Osborn, previously 'unavailable' due to a chronic illness. The narrative unfolds from this point, plunging players into a compelling storyline punctuated by early, impactful boss battles that reshape the city's landscape.

Once past the bombastic opening, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 invites players to explore the meticulously detailed New York City. The game reflects the city's evolution, with Insomniac adding two new boroughs, Brooklyn and Queens, along with increased population density, traffic, and additional points of interest. The result is a breathtakingly authentic depiction of New York City, inviting players to explore its vibrant expanse.

Heartwarming Moments Amid Superhero Spectacle

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 strikes a balance between darker themes involving Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and the symbiote, and lighter, friendlier elements inherent in Spider-Man lore. The game introduces side activities that actually contribute meaningfully to character development, providing a wholesome experience that differentiates it from many other superhero titles. Whether aiding students with high-school projects or enjoying a trip to Coney Island, these moments add depth to the narrative, enriching the overall experience.

Switching between the two Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, is seamless. The game introduces Webwings, transforming traversal and enhancing the dynamic movement through the city. The addition of wind corridors and updrafts complements the new Webwings, offering a fresh and exhilarating way to navigate New York City.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s story unfolds as a surprising and compelling narrative. The game delves into character development, providing fresh perspectives on familiar faces. Character arcs evolve, with both Peter Parker and Miles Morales undergoing transformative journeys that surpass the complexity seen in the earlier games.

Redefined Combat and Superpowers

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 retains the fundamental traversal mechanics that made its predecessors enjoyable. Swinging through New York City remains as satisfying as ever, with the addition of Webwings introducing a new layer of mobility. Fast travel, while restricted initially, becomes available through district-based progression, a minor inconvenience given the game's rich traversal options.

Combat in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has seen an evolution as well. The game preserves the agile, combo-centric structure of its predecessors while incorporating a fresh parry system. This system adds an extra layer of skill and satisfaction to combat encounters, sweetening the overall experience. The introduction of tandem takedowns and cinematic attacks unique to the duo of Spider-Men adds depth to the combat system, making it a highlight of the game.

The progression system offers a familiar array of suits, upgrades, and gadgets, with shared XP between the two Spider-Men. The game's length, a little under 30 hours for the main and all the side content, feels just right, avoiding the bloat seen in many open-world titles. While lacking a New Game Plus mode, the introduction of 'ultimate difficulty' provides an additional challenge for those seeking a tougher experience.

A Technical Showcase for PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 stands as a technical showcase for the PlayStation 5. The implementation of ray tracing is particularly impressive in environments like Coney Island, showcasing reflections on reflective surfaces. The game leverages the PS5's SSD effectively, streaming in environments rapidly and pushing the hardware to its limits.

The character models, particularly in side activities, may not match the fidelity of the main characters, but the animation and lip-syncing mitigate this discrepancy. The game's visual spectacle, combined with flamboyant boss fights and real-time cutscenes, solidifies Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as a standout title on the PS5.

In line with Insomniac's impressive track record, the musical accompaniment is outstanding, featuring Miles' and Peter's distinctive tunes depending on the character you control. The soundtrack enhances a visually stunning world, even when experienced in performance mode at a stable 60fps, as I did for the majority of my playthrough.

With nearly instantaneous load times, the ability to swiftly travel to a chosen location, atmospheric lighting, and sharp reflections, all the elements seamlessly come together – with the rare exception of an NPC occasionally getting stuck where they shouldn't. I can confidently say that not a single frame was dropped in my extensive hours of gameplay. This technical prowess allows Spider-Man 2 to truly shine in its most awe-inspiring moments – of which the main story provides many – as explosive action, dazzling electrical effects, and appropriately slimy symbiote gloop fill the screen.

In conclusion, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a masterful achievement by Insomniac Games. Balancing emotional depth with blockbuster superhero spectacle, the game redefines the superhero video game genre. From its compelling narrative to its engaging gameplay, meaningful rewards, and outstanding visuals, it emerges as a standout experience. In a year marked by intense competition, Insomniac's latest title distinguishes itself as a thoughtful and thrilling journey from beginning to end. This is the superhero fantasy you've been waiting for.

Also Read Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera review: A classic camera body with modern brilliance