ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched with AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 4060; check price, specifications

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has introduced the new Zephyrus G14 (2024). This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The new laptop comes with a relatively sleek 1.59 cm thick chassis.

The Zephyrus G14 (2024) includes AI technology, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. The company claims that this processor can handle AI tasks efficiently. The laptop also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which improves gaming and creative tasks with features like DLSS 3 for better image quality.

The laptop is light, weighing only 1.50 kg, and has an aluminum body with customisable lighting on the lid. Its 14-inch OLED display supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and offers 3K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming and watching videos.



The Zephyrus G14 (2024) comes with 16GB of memory and a 73Whr battery, providing strong performance and long battery life. The ROG Intelligent Cooling system, with liquid metal and a new heat-pipe system, keeps the laptop cool even during intense use.

You can buy the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) starting at Rs 1,74,990. It's available online through the ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and in stores like ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and other authorised dealers.



Key Specifications

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS (4GHz, up to 5.2 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads)

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU

* Operating System: Windows 11 Home

* Display: 14" OLED, 3K resolution, 120 Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, HDR support

* Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X

* Storage: 1TB SSD

* Keyboard: Backlit with RGB lighting

* Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Noise Cancellation

* Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

* Ports: 1x USB 4 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, microSD card reader

* Battery: 73 Whr

* Dimensions: 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 cm

* Weight: 1.50 kg