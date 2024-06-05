ASUS unveils AI-powered laptops for creators - ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13

ASUS today announced two new additions to its ProArt lineup: the 16-inch ProArt P16 and the 13.3-inch convertible ProArt PX13. These laptops are designed to empower creators with robust performance, AI-powered tools, and stunning visuals, all within sleek and portable form factors.

AI for Enhanced Workflows

Related Articles

Both laptops harness the power of the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, offering up to 50 TOPS of dedicated AI processing power. Coupled with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (up to 321 TOPS), these machines deliver a combined AI processing potential exceeding 370 TOPS.

ASUS complements this hardware with a suite of exclusive AI-powered software:

StoryCube: Intelligently manages digital assets, from sorting to exporting, using AI assistance.

MuseTree: Transforms text-based ideas into visuals with an intuitive interface, simplifying the creative process.

ProArt Creator Hub: A centralised portal for system monitoring, customisation, and workflow enhancements.

Performance Meets Portability

Despite their power, both laptops maintain a focus on portability. The ProArt P16 boasts a remarkably thin 14.9mm profile and weighs 1.85kg, while the convertible ProArt PX13 comes in at a lightweight 1.38kg.

Both models offer high-resolution ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens (4K on the P16, 3K on the PX13), delivering vibrant colours and deep blacks. They also feature:

Up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM (P16) / 32GB (PX13)

Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (P16) / 2TB (PX13)

ASUS DialPad for intuitive creative control

Dedicated Copilot key for quick access to Windows AI

Extensive I/O with USB4, HDMI 2.1, and SD card readers

WiFi 7 connectivity

MIL-STD 810H certified durability