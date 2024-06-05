scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
ASUS unveils AI-powered laptops for creators - ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13

Feedback

ASUS unveils AI-powered laptops for creators - ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13

New ProArt laptops combine powerful performance with AI-driven features and stunning OLED displays, catering to creatives on the move.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
ASUS ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13 ASUS ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13

ASUS today announced two new additions to its ProArt lineup: the 16-inch ProArt P16 and the 13.3-inch convertible ProArt PX13. These laptops are designed to empower creators with robust performance, AI-powered tools, and stunning visuals, all within sleek and portable form factors.

AI for Enhanced Workflows

Related Articles

Both laptops harness the power of the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, offering up to 50 TOPS of dedicated AI processing power. Coupled with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (up to 321 TOPS), these machines deliver a combined AI processing potential exceeding 370 TOPS.

ASUS complements this hardware with a suite of exclusive AI-powered software:

StoryCube: Intelligently manages digital assets, from sorting to exporting, using AI assistance.

MuseTree: Transforms text-based ideas into visuals with an intuitive interface, simplifying the creative process.

ProArt Creator Hub: A centralised portal for system monitoring, customisation, and workflow enhancements.

Performance Meets Portability

Despite their power, both laptops maintain a focus on portability. The ProArt P16 boasts a remarkably thin 14.9mm profile and weighs 1.85kg, while the convertible ProArt PX13 comes in at a lightweight 1.38kg.

Both models offer high-resolution ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens (4K on the P16, 3K on the PX13), delivering vibrant colours and deep blacks. They also feature:

Up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM (P16) / 32GB (PX13)

Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (P16) / 2TB (PX13)

ASUS DialPad for intuitive creative control

Dedicated Copilot key for quick access to Windows AI

Extensive I/O with USB4, HDMI 2.1, and SD card readers

WiFi 7 connectivity

MIL-STD 810H certified durability

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 05, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement