ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED review: A breathtaking display in a slim, stylish package

The ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED is a laptop that screams "premium" from the moment you unbox it. It's sleek, it's stylish, and it's packed with powerful hardware, including a stunning OLED display. This isn't just another mid-range laptop; it's a serious contender for anyone looking for a portable powerhouse that won't break the bank.

Design: Thin, Light, and Beautifully Crafted

The Vivobook S 16 OLED is a testament to ASUS's commitment to crafting beautiful and functional laptops. Its all-metal chassis feels robust and premium, and the thin and light design (just 13.9mm thick and 1.5kg) makes it easy to carry around. The minimalist aesthetics are subtle yet striking, particularly in the Mist Blue colour option, which truly stands out.

The lid features a subtly engraved, modernised ASUS Vivobook logo that adds a touch of flair. It's a design that balances youthful exuberance with a sense of sophistication, perfect for anyone who wants a laptop that reflects their personality.

The Display: A True OLED Experience

The 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED panel is the star of the show. It's a breathtaking display with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and an incredibly smooth refresh rate. Whether you're editing photos, watching movies, or playing games, the difference is immediately noticeable.

The 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification ensure that images are incredibly realistic and lifelike. The 600-nit peak brightness makes it easy to see content even in bright environments.

ASUS has also implemented OLED Care technology to protect against burn-in, a common issue with OLED displays. The screensaver that activates after 30 minutes of inactivity helps to prevent the issue while also ensuring that all pixels are equally illuminated and darkened, preserving the display's quality over time.

Performance: Powerful Enough for Work and Play

Under the hood, the Vivobook S 16 OLED is powered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (185H), with 16 cores (6 P cores + 8 E cores + 2 LPE cores), 22 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. This is backed by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM operating at 7467 MHz and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

In real-world use, the Vivobook S 16 OLED handles demanding tasks with ease. Multitasking is a breeze, and even demanding applications like video editing and 3D rendering are handled with aplomb. The included Intel Arc graphics deliver decent performance for casual gaming, although you won't be running AAA titles at high settings.

Connectivity and Features: Everything You Need

The Vivobook S 16 OLED doesn't skimp on connectivity either. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfer and display output, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The keyboard is comfortable and responsive, with a dedicated Copilot key for accessing Windows AI-powered tools.

The large ASUS ErgoSense touchpad is a pleasure to use, and it's perfectly responsive for both navigation and gestures. The sound system, tuned by Harman Kardon and featuring Dolby Atmos support, delivers rich, immersive audio that complements the impressive display.

Battery Life: A Full Day of Use

The Vivobook S 16 OLED packs a 75Wh battery that can provide up to 16 hours of battery life, easily lasting through a full day of work or play. The fast-charging technology lets you get a 60% charge in just 49 minutes, perfect for those times when you need a quick boost.

Overall: A Stellar Option for Everyday Use

The ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED is a compelling laptop that delivers a premium experience without breaking the bank. Its stunning OLED display, powerful performance, and sleek design make it a standout option for anyone looking for a portable powerhouse that can handle everything from everyday tasks to creative endeavours.