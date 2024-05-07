ASUS unveils ExpertBook B3 laptop series, tailored for business needs

ASUS has introduced its latest innovation tailored for the Indian market - the ExpertBook B3 laptop series. Designed to meet the diverse demands of businesses across various sectors, this new series promises a blend of durability and customisation aimed at enhancing productivity, security, and privacy.

At the core of the ExpertBook B3 series lies powerful performance driven by 13th-generation Intel Core processors. Users can choose from ultra-efficient U-series processors to performance-oriented P-series, along with optional NVIDIA® dedicated graphics for enhanced visual experiences. The series boasts a vibrant immersive screen with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, offering optional touchscreen functionality for added versatility.

Connectivity is not compromised, with the ExpertBook B3 series featuring a range of full I/O ports, including WiFi 6E for fast wireless performance. The inclusion of a fast Gen 4 NVMe SSD ensures swift boot times and seamless multitasking, with RAM upgrades of up to 64GB DDR5-5600 further enhancing performance.

Security is paramount in the business world, and the ExpertBook B3 series doesn't disappoint with support for vPro Enterprise, a secure TPM 2.0 chip, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of Commercial PC and Smartphone at ASUS India, commented on the launch, stating, "The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series is meticulously engineered to meet the diverse needs of enterprises across all sectors by effortlessly elevating productivity, strengthening security, and facilitating seamless communication for the users."

In addition to its powerful performance and robust security features, the ExpertBook B3 series offers flexibility through customisable configurations. Users can choose from a range of options including display type, processor, graphics, SSD, battery, keyboard, camera, and security features, tailoring the device to suit their specific requirements.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series is now available for business users in India, offering a comprehensive solution for modern business needs. For pricing enquiries, interested parties are encouraged to contact their local ASUS representative for more information.