ASUS unveils Zenbook DUO: A dual-screen OLED laptop; see specs and pricing

ASUS, the renowned Taiwanese technology giant, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Zenbook DUO, heralding a new era in laptop design and functionality.

The Zenbook DUO distinguishes itself with a groundbreaking dual-screen OLED design, promising users an unprecedented computing experience. This innovative feature facilitates multitasking, catering to various activities such as content creation, professional endeavours, and entertainment, all with exceptional efficiency.

Arnold Su, Vice President of ASUS India's Consumer and Gaming PC System Business Group, expressed profound enthusiasm as he introduced the Zenbook DUO to the Indian market. He underscored ASUS's dedication to meeting evolving customer demands through device designs tailored to enhance productivity and creativity. Su highlighted key features of the Zenbook DUO, including its dual-screen OLED displays, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, and versatile kickstand, all aimed at revolutionising user experience.

Crafted with a sleek all-metal design, the Zenbook DUO is complemented by practical features such as a detachable full-size keyboard and a built-in kickstand. ASUS has also prioritised sustainability by incorporating recycled materials, underscoring a commitment to eco-conscious computing without sacrificing performance or aesthetics.

With dual 14” FHD+ OLED touch screens, the Zenbook DUO promises a visually captivating experience characterised by exceptional clarity. Advanced software features, including OLED touchscreen support and redesigned ScreenXpert functionalities, further elevate user interaction and productivity.

Driven by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, the Zenbook DUO features an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports and HDMI 2.1, ensuring versatile connectivity options. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support enable seamless connectivity on the go.

The Zenbook DUO comes with stereo speakers by Harman-Kardon and Dolby Atmos support. ASUS AiSense Noise Canceling Technology ensures clear communication during calls, while bundled subscriptions to Adobe Creative Cloud and MS Office 2021 enhance productivity and creativity straight out of the box.

Available in multiple configurations, the Zenbook DUO is priced starting from Rs 1,59,990. Indian consumers can purchase the Zenbook DUO online via ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, and Amazon Brand Store, as well as through ASUS Exclusive Stores/ROG Stores and authorised multi-brand retailers.