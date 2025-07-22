Business Today
Asus Vivobook 14 launched with Snapdragon chip, 16GB RAM at Rs 65,990: Check details here

The 14-inch laptop features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chip and weighs 1.49kg.

Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025 12:31 PM IST
Asus Vivobook 14 launched with Snapdragon chip, 16GB RAM at Rs 65,990: Check details hereAsus Vivobook 14

Asus has announced the launch of its latest Vivobook 14 (model X1407QA) in India, powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processor. The laptop is now available for purchase on Flipkart at a starting price of ₹65,990.

The Vivobook 14 is positioned as an AI-powered everyday laptop aimed at users who require seamless multitasking, longer battery life, and improved connectivity. With an integrated 45 TOPS NPU (neural processing unit), the device supports on-device AI capabilities such as Microsoft Copilot and image generation tools.

Key Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1 26 100 (up to 2.97GHz, 8 cores)
  • NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon, up to 45 TOPS
  • Display: 14-inch FHD+ IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, TÜV Rheinland-certified, 300 nits
  • Memory & Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • Battery: Up to 29 hours of video playback, 50WHr with 65W fast charging
  • Build: 1.49 kg, 1.79 cm thin, military-grade durability
  • Ports: 2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 3.5mm audio jack
  • OS: Windows 11 Home with Copilot support, includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and M365 Basic for one year
  • Camera & Security: FHD IR camera with privacy shutter, Microsoft Pluton security chip, Windows Hello, and Passkeys support

The device also features a dedicated Copilot key on the backlit ErgoSense keyboard for one-tap access to AI tools. The 180° hinge, low-blue-light display, and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers are aimed at improving the user’s viewing and listening experience.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, Asus India, commented on the launch, stating: “The Vivobook lineup has always been about empowering everyday users with powerful, accessible technology. With the new Vivobook 14, we’re taking that promise a step further… It combines the intelligence of AI with thoughtful design and long-lasting performance.”

The Vivobook 14 is currently available for purchase on Flipkart and ASUS’s eShop at a starting price of ₹65,990.

Published on: Jul 22, 2025 12:31 PM IST
